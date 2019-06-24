//Men Posing as Officers Beat, Robbed Georgia Family

Share with friends











GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. – Saturday morning, three men with Jamaican accents broke through a back window to a home and allegedly beat a mother and her two kids, WTOC reported.

The Gwinnett County Police Department is currently looking for the three men who wore masks, posed as officers, tied the family up and stole money.

A statement from a neighbor said one of the family members rang his doorbell with blood on his face asking for help.

The neighbor cut the zip tie that was tying his hands together and set him free. He told the neighbor that his mom and sister needed help and they were treated for any injuries.

The police are hoping to get a lead to help them find the suspects.