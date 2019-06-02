//Man Charged with 36 Counts of Child Exploitation

Share with friends











LEE COUNTY, Ga. – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has arrested a Leesburg man on 36 child exploitation charges.

Tony Rizzo was arrested by the special victim’s unit Friday after being investigated since January, when he was arrested for 11 counts, according to a report from WALB. He was arrested again last Friday after further investigation revealed an additional 25 counts.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reportedly tipped off Lee County investigator Danny Alday about Rizzo.

LCSO.Investigators said Rizzo was initially charged with 11 felony counts of child sexual exploitation during the early stages of the investigation. However, he was charged with an additional 25 counts, bringing the total to 36, by the end of the investigation.

Lee County deputies arrested Rizzo Friday.

Officials said each count represents each picture or video of children of all ages.