//Kitty Killers Face Animal Cruelty Charges

Share with friends











ALBANY, Ga. — According to an Albany Police Department Facebook post, a man and woman are facing animal cruelty charges for killing and dismembering three cats.

On June 5, APD officers responded to 509 Westover Blvd. for an animal cruelty call. The person who reported the offense entered their apartment and found three dead and “sliced up” cats.

On June 11, Destiny Winters, 20, and Michael Winters, 24, were arrested by Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office and taken to jail, charged with one county of aggravated cruelty to animal, and two counts and cruelty to animal.

According to WALB, the Winters are going through a divorce, and Michael was with the woman who reported the dead cats that day when they returned to her apartment.

The Winters couple had left their nine cats with her.

The woman and Michael Winters were reportedly going back to the apartment for clothing and saw Destiny Winters and her boyfriend leaving. When the woman and Michael re-entered the apartment they found at least three of the cats killed and dismembered.

The whole story about why the cats were killed is still being investigated but both Michael and Destiny Winters have been arrested because they were responsible for the cats, police told WALB.

PHOTO: Albany Police Department Facebook page

