//Help Solve Mystery of Kara Faye’s Death

Share with friends











POLK CO., Fla. – A young woman’s body found in Lakeland, Florida is an ongoing mystery, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019, the PCSO ECC received a 911 call reporting an unresponsive female lying on her back in the grass median of US Hwy 92 East (AKA East Memorial Blvd) near Kennedy Auto Sales on Reynolds Road in Lakeland, Florida.

When first responders arrived on the scene it was apparent the victim was deceased. There were no witnesses located. The PCSO Traffic Unit responded to assume the investigation. The PCSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scene also responded.

The victim has been positively identified as 22-year-old Kara Fay Hanvey of Sebring.

An autopsy determined she was fatally struck by a vehicle, and there are other suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. Her belongings were located nearby, along the westbound shoulder according to Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

PCSO is seeking witnesses who may have been in this area between 5:30 am and 6:30 a.m., and/or any acquaintances of the victim who have information on her whereabouts or activities on Saturday night and/or Sunday morning. Please call PCSO at 863-298-6200 or the Traffic Unit at 863-297-1100.

Or to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers – call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,” or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.