MARIETTA, Ga. – On Saturday, Michael Beltran, 51, approached a 9-year-old boy at a Walmart and attempted to lure him away.

He told him that his mother had left the store and that he needed to go with him. That didn’t work so he pulled on the child’s arm.

Beltran’s attempt failed as the child broke free and fled to his mother.

The mother, after discovering what happened, called 911 at 12pm. The first officer arrived at 12:04pm.

The police located Beltran immediately and detained him.

Beltran is in custody and has been charged with simple battery and kidnapping. He’s being held without bond at the Cobb County Detention Center.

Marietta Police Detective, Mark Erion, encourages anyone who has seen Beltran and has had similar encounters with him to call 770-794-5363.

The Marietta Police Department wants to remind everyone to stay vigilant. They encourage parents to educate their children or have them take certified self-defense classes. In this case, because the child was well educated on, “stranger danger,” they were able to locate the offender quickly.

Now the child and many more children are safe.