//GBI Identifies Deceased Male in Douglas

DOUGLAS, Ga. – On June 4, 2019 the GBI Crime Lab confirmed the identity of a deceased male who had been located in a wooded area off of South Gaskin Avenue behind the Walmart on May 23.

Bryce Daniel Combs, age 33, had been reported missing by his family on May 20 to the Douglas Police Department.

Combs’ last known location was in the Douglas area. On May 23, 2019 Douglas Police Department investigators met with Combs’ family in an attempt to develop any leads in his disappearance. As a result of the meeting investigators were able to locate him in the wooded area behind Walmart.

Combs was the victim of suicide and the GBI Crime Lab confirmed his identity.