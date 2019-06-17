//GA Transgender Fire Chief Fired

Share with friends











BYRON, Ga. – Transgender fire chief of Byron, Georgia, Rachel Mosby, has been terminated from her position, reported 13MWAZ.

For 11 years in Mosby was served as the fire chief in Byron, eight of which as a man before transitioning in 2016.

Why has Mosby lost her job? Byron Mayor pro tem Michael Chidester cited several reasons.

“The chief was required in her job description to obtain and maintain a certification as an arson investigator and she failed to do that,” Chidester said.

Reportedly, Mosby didn’t attend a majority training classes the city paid for, and didn’t process business licenses quickly enough.

Mosby did improve the city’s insurance safety rating. “Chief Mosby was charged with working to improve the ISO for the city of Byron and I will say that he, and subsequently she, did a great job,” said Chidester.

Mosby’s lawyers claim the reasons for terminating her position are “untrue.” While Mosby has not responded or commented, her lawyers claim that she was “shocked” by her termination, which they call “discriminatory.”

“Over the last 12 years, Fire Chief Rachel Mosby has proudly served the residents of Byron, where she has built Byron’s Fire Department from an all-volunteer organization into the professional agency that it is today,” they said. “She was shocked (last) Tuesday when she was notified of her termination, effectively immediately, and escorted out of her office by a police officer the same day.”

Her attorneys insist that discrimination played a role in Mosby’s firing and a “violation of her constitutional right of due process.”

PHOTO: Rachel Mosby Facebook page