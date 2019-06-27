//GA City Reinstates Curfew

Share with friends











SWAINSBORO, Ga. – A Georgia city is reinstating its juvenile curfew, according to a recent post on the Swainsboro Police Department’s Facebook page.

Swainsboro authorities re-imposed its juvenile curfew effective June 25, 2019.

The curfew makes it illegal for any male or female juvenile to be on or at a public street, other public places, as well as any commercial or non-commercial venue from the hours of 10:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. daily. This curfew remains in effect until further notice.

Exceptions continue to be provided for those in route to and from work, school, or other verifiable excused activities, Swainsboro Police Department further clarified.

This curfew applies to any person under the age of 17. Violators of the ordinance will be subject to fines and punishment. Parents or guardians of violators will also be subject to fines and punishment for violations of those juveniles in their care.

“This measure is put into place to protect the safety and welfare of the community’s youth,” SPD ended its post with.

Commenters were quick to comeback with questions.

“How was it decided that a curfew is the best way to ‘protect the safety and welfare of the community’s youth’?” Whit Morgan asked.

Another poster, Jacob Murphy, wrote, “Instead of imposing curfews, how about we create some activities for the the kids to do. We had the youth center, the skating rink. A lot of these kids are hanging out looking for something to do. Instead of giving out more rules give them activities.”

PHOTO: Swainsboro Police Department Facebook page