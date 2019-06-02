//GA Businesses Raided for Gambling Violations

Share with friends











MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. – On Thursday, May 30, 2019, the GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and the Milledgeville Police Department and in cooperation with the Georgia Lottery Corporation and the Georgia Department of Revenue executed six search warrants in Milledgeville for violations of Georgia’s gambling laws.

Search warrants were executed at five business locations and one residence in Milledgeville. The business locations were:

405 Sparta Hwy.

891 South Wilkinson Street

1431 West Hancock Street

1660 North Columbia Street

2979 North Columbia Street

During the course of a lengthy investigation, agents discovered businesses operating Coin Operated Amusement Machines (COAMS) where customers were receiving cash payouts for winning credits. In Georgia, COAMS must be properly licensed by the Georgia Lottery and credits may only be redeemed for lottery tickets and/or store merchandise.

While searching the locations, agents collected evidence related to crimes of commercial gambling and seized monetary assets gained from the illegal use of gaming machines. Kushal Patel, 42, and Shivani Patel, 33, both of Milledgeville, were arrested and charged with Commercial Gambling (Felony). Other arrests are pending.