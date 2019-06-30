//Former GA DFCS Employee Attempts Illegal Adoption

Share with friends











BLUE RIDGE, Ga. – On Wednesday, June 26, 2019, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office to assist in an investigation regarding a couple persuading a mother to sign over her rights to her child in exchange of a car.

The couple was identified as Rebecca McClain, 36 and William Ryan McClain, 44 both of Blue Ridge.

As the investigation unfolded, it became clear that the 10-month-old child had been in the care of the McClains for several weeks and they were interested in adopting the child.

Rebecca McClain is a former employee of the Union County Division of Family and Children Services. It appears McClain came to know about the child through her position at DFCS. DFCS has been assisting the GBI in this investigation.

A search warrant was executed at the McClain home off Laurel Crossing Road in Blue Ridge, Fannin County, Georgia on Thursday, June 27, 2019 for evidence in this investigation. The McClains were arrested during the search warrant for directly or indirectly holding out an inducement to a biological parent to part with his or her child, O.C.G.A. 19-8-24.

The child was found in good condition and was taken into custody by DFCS and has been placed in foster care at this time.

This investigation is ongoing and upon completion will be provided to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.