//FL Deputy Fired After Soliciting Girl, 9

OKALOOSA CO., Fla. — An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been fired as a result of multiple felony charges by both the Okaloosa and Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The OCSO charged 41-year-old Cansas Sadler Jr. on June 19, 2019, with using a computer to solicit a child while misrepresenting age, an additional count of using a computer to solicit a child, and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is charging Sadler with multiple counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor by electronic device.

Sadler joined the OCSO in July 2018 after retiring from the U.S. Army and was still on new-hire probationary status.

Investigators from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office initiated the investigation on June 11 after a resident there reported she’d found inappropriate material on her 9-year-old daughter’s cell phone.

The communication was ultimately traced to a computer IP address at a home in Okaloosa County.

OCSO investigators joined the effort and determined the computer was connected to Sadler’s residence.

Sadler was taken into custody last Wednesday following the execution of search warrants and the discovery of additional evidence by OCSO and Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigators.

“I’m always disheartened when someone sworn to serve and protect commits any crime, much less crimes of this nature,” said Sheriff Larry Ashley. “It’s an affront to all the hard-working, dedicated law enforcement officers who work tirelessly each day to keep our citizens safe. I want to thank our investigators and their counterparts from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. As Okaloosa County Sheriff, I greatly appreciate their teamwork and professionalism in working to develop the evidence, arrest, and hold the suspect accountable.”

Members of the Fort Walton Beach and Crestview Police Departments, along with Homeland Security Investigators, assisted in the investigation.