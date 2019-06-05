//Execution Date Set for Wilson

Share with friends











FORSYTH, Ga. – The Baldwin County Superior Court has ordered the execution of convicted murderer Marion Wilson, Jr.

The court ordered the Georgia Department of Corrections to carry out the execution on a date between June 20 and June 27, 2019.

Commissioner Timothy C. Ward has set the date for Thursday, June 20, at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson at 7 p.m.

Wilson was convicted in 1997 for the murder of Donovan Corey Parks.

If executed, Wilson will be the 51st inmate put to death by lethal injection.