//Earthquake in GA Sunday

REED CREEK, Ga. — An earthquake was reported Sunday night near Lake Hartwell, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The 2.3 magnitude quake happened just before 11 p.m. three miles west of Reed Creek, Georgia.

Reed Creek is about 17 miles north-northwest of Clemson and about 19 miles east of Anderson.

Since at least 1776, people living inland in North and South Carolina, and in adjacent parts of Georgia and Tennessee, have felt small earthquakes and suffered damage from infrequent larger ones. The largest earthquake in the area (magnitude 5.1) occurred in 1916.

