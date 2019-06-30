//Drug Investigation Leads to Tift Arrest

Share with friends











TIFTON, Ga. – On Wednesday, June 26, 2019, members of the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Mid-South Narcotics Task Force, and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant concluding a three-month investigation.

During the investigation, agents began purchasing methamphetamine from Brian Keith Foster, age 27, at 312 Poplar Street. Throughout the investigation, numerous investigative acts, to include undercover purchases, led agents to develop probable cause for the issuance of search warrants and arrests warrants.

As a result of the search warrant, over three ounces of methamphetamine was seized along with 30 suspected MDMA Ecstasy Pills, marijuana, and two firearms (one pistol and one sawed off shotgun).

Foster is currently being held in the Tift County Jail charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun.

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Sylvester, Georgia and services 42 counties in Southwest Georgia.

SOURCE: GBI