GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. – On Thursday, dashcam footage of a Gwinnett County teen being dragged at 40 mph was released, AJC reported.

Since the June 6th incident, a grave amount of details have emerged.

Moments before the incident occurred, the 18-year-old had just turned on Georgia Highway 316.

Another driver allegedly ran him off of the road. Then the second driver came along – Emmitt Grubbs.

Grubbs came around and blocked the teen. The teen ended up bumping his car as a result so Grubbs stopped and got out. He marched to the teen’s truck and punched him in the face.

He grabbed his keys in the process and went back to his car.

As the adrenaline was racing, the teen got out in pursuit of his keys. As his head was in Grubbs’ car, he put the teen in a headlock, thrust his foot on the gas and dragged him about half of a mile at 40 mph.

Dash-cam footage of teen when he approaches car of Grubbs.

Dash-cam footage of Grubbs dragging teen with his car.

According to Channel 2, Grubbs told the teen, “I’m going to kill you.”

Before it escalated to that point, the teen was able to get away from the situation. He not only kicked Grubbs in the face, but he also hit him with a baseball bat.

Grubbs since has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and aggressive driving, but was bonded out on Wednesday.

In 2016, he was charged with simple battery in a similar incident where he received 12 months of probation.