//Counterfeit Money Intercepted in Douglas

DOUGLAS, Ga. – On June 20, 2019, a joint investigation between the Coffee County Drug Unit and the Broxton Police Department possibly saved a local business from taking in counterfeit money.

A traffic stop was conducted by the Coffee County Drug Unit and K-9 Unit on a vehicle on Hwy 221 North at 206 Connector Douglas GA.

Broxton Police Officer stopped and assisted the Drug Unit and K-9 Deputy with the stop.

Upon a brief investigation Dereck Shawn Porter, 21, of Douglas, was arrested and transported to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.

Porter was found to be in possession of two counterfeit $100 bills. The two bills looked to be similar to a real $100 bill. Porter was charged with two counts of Forgery in the 2nd Degree.