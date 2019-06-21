//Clemency Denied, Georgia Man Executed

Share with friends











ATLANTA, Ga. – Marion Wilson Jr. was executed on Thursday for murdering an off-duty prison guard after his attorneys attempted to save him as reported by WGXA.

In 1996, Wilson and Robert Earl Butts Jr. were convicted of murdering Donovan Corey Parks after asking him for a ride at Walmart.

Butts had already been executed but the State Board of Pardons and Paroles was in the process of deciding if Wilson would be granted clemency before his scheduled execution.

During the trial, District Attorney Fred Bright, told jurors that it didn’t matter who shot Parks. Both men were guilty. Bright later on believed that Butts was the shooter and testified under oath by it.

Still, Wilson was not granted clemency.

He told his family he loved them and that he, “never took a life in my life.”

Here was his last few words: “About to be free.”

Wilson is the second ever Georgia prisoner executed.