//Child Dies After Climbing Into Dryer

Share with friends











WAYCROSS, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a 2-year-old girl died in western Brantley county near Waycross over the weekend in an apparently heat-related death, according to a report from News4Jax.

The Brantley County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with First Coast News that the child died after being in a dryer and that they have turned the case over to the GBI.

Neighbors reportedly said the mother was a “good girl,” and it was a “terrible tragedy.”

A source close to the family told First Coast News that the girl woke up while the mother was sleeping and climbed into a dryer drawer that shut behind her. The mother found her unresponsive Sunday morning.

GBI says the death happened at a trailer park on Park Lane.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.