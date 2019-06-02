//Body Found in GA Piggly Wiggly Freezer

Share with friends











COLUMBUS, Ga. – Georgia authorities were investigating Saturday after a body was found in the freezer of a Piggly Wiggly, according to a report from Fox News.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed the body of Piggly Wiggly employee Larry Alvin Long II, 51, of Phenix City, Alabama, was found in the freezer of the supermarket in Columbus earlier Saturday, WTVM-TV reported.

Surveillance video showed Long entering the freezer alone around 10:13 a.m., the station reported. A co-worker discovered him an hour later.

According to the coroner’s report, Long was unresponsive when the co-worker found him.

Byran said the cause of death appears to be cardiac arrest.