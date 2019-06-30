//Berrien Co. Sheriff’s Office Mourns K9 Nero

Share with friends











BERRIEN CO., Ga. – The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office mourned the loss of one of its treasured officers, K-9 Nero.

“It is with great sadness and heavy heart that we inform you that we have lost one of our beloved, loyal and faithful family members today,” Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page posted last week. “Our K9 Nero passed away unexpectedly this morning. Nero has been a devoted and loyal partner to Deputy Brandon Crosby for the last five years. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon, Andrea and their family at this time.”