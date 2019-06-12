//Ag Commish Black Weighs in on Disaster, Trade Aid

Share with friends











ATLANTA – Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black recently commented on President Donald Trump’s recent disaster and trade-related assistant packages.

“While we are working with USDA to determine implementation of the funds allotted to Georgia farmers and hope to have details out soon, USDA Secretary Perdue issued the following timely guidance,” Black remarked. “Whether it’s because of natural disasters or unfair retaliatory tariffs, farmers across the country are facing significant challenges and tough decisions on their farms and ranches. Last month, immediately upon China reneging on commitments made during the trade talks, President Trump committed USDA to provide up to $16 billion to support farmers as they absorb some of the negative impact of unjustified retaliation and trade disruption. In addition, President Trump immediately signed into law the long-awaited disaster legislation that provides a lifeline to farmers, ranchers, and producers dealing with extensive damage to their operations caused by natural disasters in 2018 and 2019.”

Read complete guidance from USDA Secretary Perdue here.