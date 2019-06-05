//Actor to Direct Doc in Dougherty Co.

Share with friends











ALBANY, Ga. – Hollywood actor Laurence Fishburne is set to direct a film documenting life in Dougherty County as part of a series his company “Information Matrix” is producing.

The Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated actor Laurence Fishburne has continued an acclaimed career that began in the early seventies. Appearing in such classics as The Matrix trilogy, John Wick 2, Mystic River, King of New York and Boyz n the Hood, as well as stage productions such as Fences, Thurgood, and Two Trains Running

According to WALB, it will be part of a series, “Information Matrix,” to highlight other counties across the country highlighting progress.

Information Matrix is an “educational television series highlighting the evolution of education, medicine, science, technology and industry through inspiring stories,” according to its website.

Dougherty County Commissioners voted last Monday to green light the documentary, with only one voting nay, Commissioner Gloria Gaines, saying she wanted to see what other productions the company had completed.

Once complete, the documentary will air on public broadcasting and reach an estimated 65 million homes.