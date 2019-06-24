//57 GA UFO Sightings in 2019

Share with friends











ATLANTA, GA — Georgians make dozens of UFO reports annually, according to a report from Patch. Navy pilots recently spoke out about their own sighting of flying objects – unidentified ones – with no engine or exhaust fumes traveling at hypersonic speeds.

According to the National UFO Reporting Center, a recent report was made June 9 on Tybee Island by a woman who said something made her phone freeze and flip through several screens.

Patch reported she said she’d seen a “strange flat type disc hovering the Atlantic. I couldn’t take my eyes off of it because I REALLY didn’t want to believe it to be honest. … It had yellow/orange tinge lights going around it. In uniform. And just kind of hovered there. Then it threw off two floater type lighting hover balls (?) that floated at the same level for a while. … I WAS SO SCARED I actually started crying and I STILL WANT TO!”

Patch reported that President Donald Trump recently said he was briefed on UFOs. A group of Senate lawmakers received a classified briefing this week about such objects.

Virginia Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Warner wants answers on UFOs, whether it’s “weather balloons, little green men, or something else entirely,” Rachel Cohen, his spokeswoman, told CNN. And the Navy has drafted guidelines to allow pilots to report UFOs, and so that the military can track them, though the military branch prefers not to use the term “UFO.”

Patch also summarized recent UFO sightings logged in Georgia:

Atlanta, June 13

Summary: “So honestly it didn’t look very odd at first it just looked like a plane but the more I looked at it the more I could see it looked more like a cigar (granted it was very far away). What really made me report it though was the distance it was covering. Like 15ish miles a second and when I did some calculations that would be close to 60000 mph. Which is ungodly fast, there also seemed to be some intelligent maneuvering going on which makes me believe it wasn’t a rocket. (It continually changed direction) although I’m no expert in weapon systems. It could have been nothing but it seemed odd, odd enough that I wanted to research and report it.”

Duration: 2 minutes

Oakwood, May 25

Summary: “At approximately 9:30 p.m., I noticed an orange light moving in the night sky. I could not hear any sounds coming from it. At the height that it appeared to be, it seemed a lot larger than an airplane. It continued moving until it changed and got smaller. Then it disappeared. It occurred on May 5, 2019, at approximately 9:30 p.m. and lasted 15 or more seconds.”

Duration: 15+ seconds

According to data compiled by the Center, there were nearly 500 sightings across the country in May and more than 300 in January, March and April.

The Navy seems convinced of the existence of UFOs, telling POLITICO in a statement there were reports of unauthorized and/or unidentified aircraft “entering various military-controlled ranges and designated air space in recent years.”

“For safety and security concerns, the Navy and the [U.S. Air Force] takes these reports very seriously and investigates each and every report,” the statement said.

And Ryan Graves, an F/A-18 Super Hornet pilot who reported his sightings to the Pentagon and Congress, told The New York Times last month he was one of multiple pilots who saw UFOs. The pilots began seeing the objects in 2014 and 2015 after receiving upgraded equipment.

Initially they believed they were getting bad readings. But the sightings kept happening, showing up at 30,000 feet, 20,000 feet and even at sea level. The objects could speed up, slow down and then reach hypersonic speeds.

“These things would be out there all day,” he said. “Keeping an aircraft in the air requires a significant amount of energy. With the speeds we observed, 12 hours in the air is 11 hours longer than we’d expect.”