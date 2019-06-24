//54 Rock Eagle Camp Kids Ill

Share with friends











PUTNAM Co., Ga. – Georgia Department of Health officials are reportedly investigating after 54 children attending an Atlanta-area summer camp became ill, according to The Hill.

Rock Eagle’s Facebook page posted on Friday:

“Symptoms began late Wednesday/early Thursday and include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea,” Georgia Department of Public Health spokeswoman Nancy Nydam told WSB-TV.

A camp leader said that the number of campers spiked Thursday morning and forced officials to take action.

The camp reportedly was closed for overnight campers through the weekend, but daytime activities at the camp continued, with the pool closed and cleaned.

“We began to treat these individuals. Some of the campers went home. Others waited and stayed for the week. All the kids left this morning,” Georgia’s 4-H leader Arch Smith said Friday, according to WSB-TV.

Department of Health officials added that the cause of the illness would likely be identified next week following lab tests.

“Specimens have been sent to the Georgia Public Health Laboratory for testing,” Nydam told WSB-TV. “Results will be available later next week.”