ATLANTA, GA — The home security website Safewise has released its rankings of the 50 safest cities in Georgia, topped by Senoia, known by fans everywhere as the home base of the AMC TV show “The Walking Dead.”
Patch.com reported that Senoia landed in the top spot thanks to its low property crime numbers—just 39 total compared to Summerville’s 48, the website says.
Safe cities or not, Georgia has a high crime rate.
The violent crime rate is 4.77, barely higher than the national rate of 4.49. But the property crime rate is 10 points higher at 37.57 incidents per 1,000, compared to 27.11 nationally.
According to the rankings, the top 50 safest cities in Georgia are:
- Senoia
- Summerville
- Milton
- Flowery Branch
- Johns Creek
- Peachtree City
- Alpharetta
- Grovetown
- Byron
- Glennville
- Springfield
- Locust Grove
- Pooler
- Holly Springs
- Woodstock
- Duluth
- Braselton
- Roswell
- Sandy Springs
- Loganville
- Rincon
- Adairsville
- Dunwoody
- McRae-Helena
- Social Circle
- Dallas
- Auburn
- Thomasville
- Suwanee
- Jefferson
- Tyrone
- Hazlehurst
- Decatur
- Acworth
- Cumming
- Fayetteville
- Snellville
- Hampton
- Kennesaw
- Camilla
- Cornelia
- Lawrenceville
- Canton
- Kingsland
- Temple
- Hiram
- Port Wentworth
- Palmetto
- Milledgeville
- Lilburn
