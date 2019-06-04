Share with friends











ATLANTA, GA — The home security website Safewise has released its rankings of the 50 safest cities in Georgia, topped by Senoia, known by fans everywhere as the home base of the AMC TV show “The Walking Dead.”

Patch.com reported that Senoia landed in the top spot thanks to its low property crime numbers—just 39 total compared to Summerville’s 48, the website says.

Safe cities or not, Georgia has a high crime rate.

The violent crime rate is 4.77, barely higher than the national rate of 4.49. But the property crime rate is 10 points higher at 37.57 incidents per 1,000, compared to 27.11 nationally.

According to the rankings, the top 50 safest cities in Georgia are:

Senoia Summerville Milton Flowery Branch Johns Creek Peachtree City Alpharetta Grovetown Byron Glennville Springfield Locust Grove Pooler Holly Springs Woodstock Duluth Braselton Roswell Sandy Springs Loganville Rincon Adairsville Dunwoody McRae-Helena Social Circle Dallas Auburn Thomasville Suwanee Jefferson Tyrone Hazlehurst Decatur Acworth Cumming Fayetteville Snellville Hampton Kennesaw Camilla Cornelia Lawrenceville Canton Kingsland Temple Hiram Port Wentworth Palmetto Milledgeville Lilburn

Learn how SafeWise identified the safest cities on its methodology page.