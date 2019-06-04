//50 Safest GA Cities 2019
50 Safest GA Cities 2019

ATLANTA, GA — The home security website Safewise has released its rankings of the 50 safest cities in Georgia, topped by Senoia, known by fans everywhere as the home base of the AMC TV show “The Walking Dead.”

Patch.com reported that Senoia landed in the top spot thanks to its low property crime numbers—just 39 total compared to Summerville’s 48, the website says.

Safe cities or not, Georgia has a high crime rate.

The violent crime rate is 4.77, barely higher than the national rate of 4.49. But the property crime rate is 10 points higher at 37.57 incidents per 1,000, compared to 27.11 nationally.

According to the rankings, the top 50 safest cities in Georgia are:

  1. Senoia
  2. Summerville
  3. Milton
  4. Flowery Branch
  5. Johns Creek
  6. Peachtree City
  7. Alpharetta
  8. Grovetown
  9. Byron
  10. Glennville
  11. Springfield
  12. Locust Grove
  13. Pooler
  14. Holly Springs
  15. Woodstock
  16. Duluth
  17. Braselton
  18. Roswell
  19. Sandy Springs
  20. Loganville
  21. Rincon
  22. Adairsville
  23. Dunwoody
  24. McRae-Helena
  25. Social Circle
  26. Dallas
  27. Auburn
  28. Thomasville
  29. Suwanee
  30. Jefferson
  31. Tyrone
  32. Hazlehurst
  33. Decatur
  34. Acworth
  35. Cumming
  36. Fayetteville
  37. Snellville
  38. Hampton
  39. Kennesaw
  40. Camilla
  41. Cornelia
  42. Lawrenceville
  43. Canton
  44. Kingsland
  45. Temple
  46. Hiram
  47. Port Wentworth
  48. Palmetto
  49. Milledgeville
  50. Lilburn

Learn how SafeWise identified the safest cities on its methodology page.

