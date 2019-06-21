//463 Pound Gator Struck on Interstate

Share with friends











TALLAHASSEE, Fl. – Earlier in the month, I-10 was temporarily closed on the Monroe Street exit due to a large 12 foot gator being struck by a semi-truck as reported by Local 10.

The incident occurred around midnight on June 3rd.

The gator wandered onto the busy highway and was hit in the snout by a semi. The Florida Highway Patrol had to close the exit to make sure drivers didn’t get near the gator.

By the time Vaughan Gators arrived, the gator made it to the guardrail and was, “very much alive and unhappy.”

The gator was euthanized after being trapped and removed from I-10.