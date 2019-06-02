//2 Inmates Die at GA Prison in 1 Week
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. – Two inmates whose names have not yet been released at Johnson State Prison died this week, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

A spokeswoman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the deaths were not related to the heat, but the causes have not been released. Much of Georgia experienced above-average temperatures for the last week of May. 

Johnson State Prison is located in Wrightsville, about 60 miles east of Macon.  The medium-security facility for male felons has a capacity of 1,600.

