//2 Inmates Die at GA Prison in 1 Week

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. – Two inmates whose names have not yet been released at Johnson State Prison died this week, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

A spokeswoman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the deaths were not related to the heat, but the causes have not been released. Much of Georgia experienced above-average temperatures for the last week of May.

Johnson State Prison is located in Wrightsville, about 60 miles east of Macon. The medium-security facility for male felons has a capacity of 1,600.