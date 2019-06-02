//2 Douglas City Employees Arrested

Share with friends











DOUGLAS, Ga. – The Douglas Police Department has charged and arrested two City of Douglas Building Maintenance employees for alleged abuse and intimidation against employees and co-workers.

The City Manager’s Office received complaints in May regarding two City of Douglas employees who were being verbally and physically abused by fellow employees and/or supervisors. Due to the seriousness and nature of the complaints the Douglas Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit was assigned to conduct a criminal investigation into the allegations.

An investigation determined that probable cause existed to apply for arrest warrants for the two employees, Gregory Stephen Nugent, 55, and Britt Nickolas Leverette, 50.

Nugent has been charged with one count of Sexual Battery and one count of Stalking, while Leverette has been charged with one count of Exploitation of a Disabled Adult.

On June 5, 2019 detectives applied for and received arrest warrants from the Coffee County Magistrate Court.

On the Douglas Police Department Facebook Page Wednesday it read:

The City of Douglas takes the welfare and safety of its employees very seriously. We encourage anyone who has been a victim of or has witnessed criminal behavior to come forward and report such behavior immediately. Douglas Police Department Facebook page

At this time, separate administrative personnel action is pending.