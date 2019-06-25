//140 People Skip Jury Duty

Share with friends











DUBLIN, Ga. – Last week, about a third of Laurens County residents that were called to jury duty never showed up to court so a Georgia sheriff had to intervene, ABC reported.

140 people out of 200 people received calls from deputies under the order of Laurens County Sheriff, Larry Dean.

He also issued a warning on the department’s Facebook page that the no-shows could be arrested.

His efforts were enough to make them come to court, although it was late. A lot of them claimed that they were busy.

None were arrested.