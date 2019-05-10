//Student Shot At Savannah State, Suspect Arrested

Share with friends











By Tiara Battle

SAVANNAH, Ga. – On Tuesday afternoon, May 7, a student was shot at Savannah State University, which led to a brief school lockdown.



The incident occurred just outside of student housing and the university’s police arrested the suspect according to Loretta Heyward, Savannah State spokeswoman.



According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, De’Ante Lamont Scott, 25, was charged with Aggravated Assault in the shooting incident.

The GBI was requested by the Savannah State University Police Department to assist with a the shooting which occurred near University Commons Building 32 in the afternoon hours. The victim, a student, was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

De’Ante Lamont Scott is not a student at the university. He is currently being held at the Chatham County Jail.

The cause of the incident and dispute between the two parties has yet to be determined and is still being investigated. Anyone with information concerning the investigation should call the GBI Statesboro office at (912) 871-1121.