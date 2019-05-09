//Student Exhibit Opening at the Museum of Aviation

Share with friends











Warner Robins, GA – On Friday May 10th at 10:00 AM, a ribbon cutting and reception will take place in the art gallery on the 2nd floor of the Eagle Building for the exhibit Pave Hawk: That Others May Live.



Six Northside High School (NHS) seniors have been working with the Museum of Aviation staff on the exhibit. The students conducted research, drafted a storyline, and helped install graphics panels. Members of the media are invited to cover the ribbon cutting ceremony.



The exhibit spotlights the HH-60G Pave Hawk, the only dedicated search and rescue helicopter in the U.S. Air Force, and the extraordinary men and women who risk their lives to save others in combat and on humanitarian missions.



At 9:00 AM on Friday, an HH-60G helicopter will land at the Museum of Aviation in the parking lot near the Century of Flight Hangar. The aircraft will be accessible to visitors. It will take off around 12:00-12:30 PM. Members of the media will have the opportunity to cover the helicopter landing and takeoff and interview crew members.