//Senior Prank at a Georgia HS Threatens Graduation

WILKES COUNTY, Ga. – Flipping and wrapping desks in Saran Wrap nearly threatened the final and most anticipated moments of a more than 30 seniors at their high school, WSB reported.

Although the seniors asked for permission to follow through with the prank and were even given a key from the assistant principal, they were still facing punishment.

A student, Nydis Person, said that they did “$150 in damages” according to the school.

Every student involved paid $2 each but were on the verge of losing the chance to walk at graduation.

The students protested outside of the board of education on Wednesday and Brandon Chapman, a student, argued that, “In 2008, the old school they brought pigs, chickens with goats, put dead fish in the ceiling. They demolished the school and kids still had to go there. In the new school, in 2016 they did the exact same prank we did to a T with like two different variations and all of them got to walk.”

After a council member agreed that the punishment was too severe, it was decided that the seniors will be able to walk at their graduation.

However, the students will be required to do community service.

