//Legal Age for Marriage Raised in Georgia

ATLANTA – The legal age for marriage in Georgia is being raised from 16 to 17, after Governor Brian Kemp signed HB 228, raising the minimum age on May 6, 2019.

In addition to banning the marriage of anyone under the age of 17, the new law mandates that 17-year-olds must be emancipated (legally freed of the authority of their parents or guardians), must have completed a premarital education course, and cannot marry anyone more than four years older than themselves.

The bill defines premarital education saying that it, “shall include at least six hours of instruction involving marital issues, which may include but not be limited to conflict management, communication skills, financial responsibilities, child and parenting responsibilities, and extended family roles.”

The new law does not affect those who marry at 17 or under in other states or countries.