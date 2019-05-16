//Kemp to Beck: Resign Immediately

Share with friends











ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has requested the resignation from Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Jim Beck on Wednesday.

Beck, who was indicted on 38 counts of mail and wire fraud, and money laundering, is in violation of federal law when he was with the Georgia Underwriting Association.

Kemp wrote in a letter to Beck that the insurance commissioner’s said indictment “severely undermines” his ability to fulfill his official obligations to the people of Georgia. Kemp added that it would be “highly inappropriate” for Beck to continue holding public office and was requested to resign immediately.