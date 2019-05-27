//Heat Wave Rolls Over South

Share with friends











Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer and sweltering heat rolls over the Southeast on this Memorial Day weekend.

While there will be little rain to aid firefights and to impact holiday festivities, residents will have to take the necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses, Accuweather reports.

Dozens of record highs have fallen amid the heat wave since it began late last week.

On Friday, Augusta, Georgia, tied a 141-year-old record high as the temperature soared to 98 degrees Fahrenheit.

Saturday’s high of 100 F at Savannah, Georgia, tied the record for the earliest occurrence of triple-digit heat in the city. On Sunday, the city set an all-time record high for May as the mercury soared to 102.

Charleston, South Carolina, and Wilmington, North Carolina, reached 100 for the first time ever in May on Sunday.

The heat wave will continue to enter record books in many communities through much of this week.

Temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 90s once again on Memorial Day in Montgomery, Alabama; Atlanta; and Tallahassee and Tampa, Florida.

The record high of 95 that Atlanta can tie on Memorial Day was set in 1916.

Highs near or above the century mark will continue to bake Columbia, South Carolina; Augusta and Savannah, Georgia; and Jacksonville, Florida.