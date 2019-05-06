//“Heartbeat” Bill To Be Signed

Share with friends











ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp is expected to sign House Bill 481 in to law Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

House Bill 481, otherwise known as the “Heartbeat” Bill, will outlaw abortions just six weeks after conception or when a heartbeat is detected.

Back in March, Kemp endorsed the bill and promised to pass it. He said it would be the “toughest abortion bill,” compared to the rest of the country.

Democrats and other pro-choice lobbyists are worried that the enactment of this bill may pressure women to seek risky and possibly life-threatening measures to receive abortions.

Kemp and other Republicans are hoping that the bill makes it nationwide and challenges the Roe vs. Wade ruling.

Roe vs. Wade has been in place since 1973 after a 7-2 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The decision in the Roe vs. Wade case stemmed from the Griswold vs. Connecticut case in 1965, which ensured a right to privacy in medical situations.