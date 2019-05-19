//Grad Night Shooting Leaves 1 Dead

Share with friends











ATMORE, Ala. — A high school booze-filled graduation party got out of control early Saturday, killing one person.

Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks told news outlets eight other people were hurt in a shooting at the old Escambia County Middle School, which now serves as the city’s community center.

A 911 call around 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man who was shot to death inside the building’s cafeteria. His name has not been released, according to authorities.

Gunfire erupted after a fight between two women during a party that drew hundreds, witnesses said.

Chief Brooks said word spread about the party via social media.

Brooks says they have made no arrests at this time, but they are looking for two people.