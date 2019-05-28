//Georgia Man Drowns Attempting to Save Father

Share with friends











By Tiara Battle



TROUP COUNTY, Ga. – On Monday at 12:22 a.m., Troup County deputies responded to a call at West Point Lake about a possible drowning.

Jeremiah Israel, 34, and his father, 64, went on a fishing trip.

The father had fallen asleep but woke up, thinking he was home. He was trying to go to the bathroom and ended up falling into the lake according to Troup County Sheriff’s Sgt. Stewart Smith.

Israel jumped into the lake from his boat in an attempt to save his father.

Onlookers who witnessed the incident saved the father who was taken to WellStar West Georgia and released.

Israel was nowhere to be found but shortly after arriving on the search scene, TCSO and DNR Rangers recovered his body around 10:47 that morning.

Although the event appears to be accidental, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources will be investigating.