//GBI Arrests Bacon County Sheriff

BACON COUNTY, Ga. – – On Wednesday, May 29, 2019, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested Bacon County Sheriff Mark Cothren, age 50, on the following charges:

1 count of elder abuse

1 count of violation of oath of office

1 count of battery

On Wednesday, May 22, 2019, the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney requested the GBI to investigate allegations that Sheriff Cothren assaulted John Daniel Melton, age 75, in front of the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office. Cothren turned himself in to the Bacon County Jail without incident.

The GBI investigation remains active and ongoing. Once complete, it will be provided to the Attorney General’s Office for prosecution.