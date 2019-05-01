//GA Woman Who Starved Child Gets Death Sentence

Share with friends













By Tiara Battle

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. – On Tuesday, a Gwinnett County jury made a decision after two hours of deliberation to sentence Tiffany Moss, 35, to death by lethal injection.

Tiffany Moss, 35, has been sentenced to death for starving death of her stepdaughter Emani

Moss was convicted for the murder of her stepdaughter, Emani Moss.

Moss’ death sentence is the first the state of Georgia has handed down in more than five years, AJC.com reported.

The Albany Herald reported that Moss was convicted on the fourth day of the trial on all six charges brought against her: one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of first degree cruelty to children and one count of concealing the death of another.

Tiffany Moss began abusing her stepdaughter, Emani Moss back in 2010. Emani was struck on several occasions with belt buckles.

For that particular incident, Moss was put on probation for child cruelty.

Three years later in September 2013, Emani died from starvation.

But the way Tiffany and Eman, Emani’s biological father, conspired to get rid of Emani’s body is by far unprecedented.

Eman placed Emani’s body in the computer room where she remained for a day or two. Eman bought a galvanized trash can and the two broke her rigor-mortis-stricken body until it would fit into the container.

When “disposing” of the body, they went to a wooded area and attempted to pour kerosene on her and set her on fire.

The child’s small body did not burn as thoroughly as they had expected and drove back home with the trash can in the trunk of their car.

Eman called 911 the next day but Tiffany left with her two other children.

Eventually, she turned herself in.

Though Eman is equally to blame he will not face the death penalty, but was sentenced to life without parole.

Gwinnett County District Attorney, Danny Porter, stated that Tiffany would not rehabilitate. She has a lot of “evil” in her, he expressed. “She doesn’t have that conscience.”

Porter, in frustration, asked a series of questions, one which no one has the answer to. “Who in the world conceives of, and executes, a plan to starve a 10-year old child to death?” he asked.

One would think, “no one,” but unfortunately that is never the case.