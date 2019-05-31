//GA Officer Hits Homeless Woman, Is Charged

Share with friends











By Tiara Battle

DECATUR, Ga. – On Thursday, DeKalb County police office Phillip Larscheid, was charged with aggravated assault and violation of his oath of office after a video revealed him hitting a homeless woman.

Back in June of 2017, Larscheid was called to a convenience store after Katie McCrary, who is now 40, was seen begging customers for money. When Larscheid arrived at the store, McCrary attempted to push him out of the way of the door and told him that she was a federal agent.

She even gave him a false badge number.

When he told her that she was impersonating an officer and could be arrested, she grabbed his badge, his vest and radio and claimed that he was the one impersonating an officer.

After the banter, he told her to lie on the ground and began to hit her with his baton. As he was hitting her, she was kicking him. She continued to resist after he asked her to put her hands behind her back. McCrary, at one point, had her arm over his baton and eventually, he pressed her into the ground, knee in her back.

In the video, at least two people can be heard telling McCrary to stop resisting.

Larscheid threatened that he would shoot her if she didn’t let go of the baton.

He was finally able to cuff her and she asked, “What did I do?”

McCrary was then taken to the hospital and evaluated. She was released then and is now being charged with obstructing an officer. She also has a trespass warning.

She will not press charges from the arrest.

Larscheid will turn himself in at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday. It is unclear whether he will still be employed by the department after the indictment.