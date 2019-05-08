//GA Mayor Embroiled in Racial Controversy

Share with friends











By Robin Postell

HOSCHTON, Ga. – Mayor Theresa Kenerly of Hoschton, Georgia allegedly withheld a job from a candidate because he was black, AJC reported.

According to documents obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the mayor of nearly all-white Hoschton – 50 miles northeast of Atlanta – reportedly pulled Keith Henry’s resume from a packet of four city administration finalists with the explanatory remark, “because he is black, and the city isn’t ready for this.”

The AJC’s investigation revealed a “deeply flawed hiring process, but also hard racial attitudes inside Hoschton’s government.”

Kenerly declined answering questions about her reported comments initially, claiming speaking publicly about matters within executive session forbade it, but has since issued a statement disputing accounts from other city officials.

“I do not recall making the statement attributed to me regarding any applicant for the City Administrator position, and I deny that I made an statement that suggest (sic) prejudice,” she said.

When Henry was made aware of the incident he showed no surprise but said he had detected no bias in Mayor Kenerly’s demeanor.

Henry, from Texas, had already withdrawn his application from the hiring process and chosen another position.

For the entire story, click here.

Members of Hoschton gathered to call for the Mayor’s removal on May 6, which Facebook user Melissa Clink filmed and can be found here.

Hoschton, GA city council meeting. Councilwoman Powers asked that the Mayor and Councilman Cleveland resign due to the illegal practice of excluding an applicant based on race and for Cleveland trying to defend the Mayor by saying ” Good Christians know black and white people aren’t supposed to mix.” Among other things. Yes this is in 2019. Melissa Clink’s Facebook Live of Hoschton, GA city council meeting

Facebook Live video of city council meeting by Melissa Clink

According to AJC’s report, Mayor Kenerly tearfully apologized.