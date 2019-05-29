//Former GA Teacher Rips Off Cheerleading Squad

Share with friends











HENRY COUNTY, Ga. – On Monday, May 20, 2019, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested Nikia Moore, 38, of Fairburn, for stealing more than $15,000 from a local high school competition cheerleading squad.

During the 2017-2018 school year, Moore was a teacher at Dutchtown High School in Hampton and a coach for the competition cheerleading team. After she left her position at the school, funds were found to be missing from the cheerleading squad account that was used to purchase uniforms and supplies. The account was funded by parents of the cheerleaders. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance with the investigation.

Moore was charged with two felony counts of theft by taking. In addition, Moore was charged with one felony count of influencing witnesses because she instructed a witness in the case to provide false information during an interview with GBI agents.

Moore was booked into the Henry County Jail and has been released on bond.