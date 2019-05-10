//Darien River Body Identified, Arrest Warrant Issued

Share with friends











By Robin Postell

McINTOSH, GA (May 9, 2019) – On Wednesday, April 3, 2019, the body of a female was recovered from the Darien River which was later identified as Sammeka Barriner, 29, of Broward County, Florida.

The investigation revealed that while traveling north on Interstate 95, Sammeka Barriner and Shon May-Stone stopped at the Darien exit at an unknown area. While there, Shon May-Stone believed Sammeka Barriner had died and therefore left her there without seeking any medical assistance and in possession of Sammeka Barriner’s belongings.

A warrant has been issued for Shon May-Stone for one count of Concealing the Death of Another. At this time Shon May-Stone has not been arrested but law enforcement is actively seeking her. The autopsy findings are still pending and additional charges could be forthcoming.

When the Darien Police Department and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources partnered in an investigation concerning an unidentified body that was located in the Darien River, Barriner’s identify was unknown.

Sketches of what she looked like, along with a sketch of a unique tattoo found on her right forearm that read “Dreams are Manifestations of our Identities” were distributed and shared online and she was quickly identified as Barriner.