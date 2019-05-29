//Bigfoot Sightings in NE Georgia

Share with friends











CHERRY LOG, Ga. – According to witness reports, there have been two sightings in the last week of the tall, dark and perhaps-not-handsome “Bigfoot” creature in northeast Georgia.

On “Expedition: Bigfoot” Facebook page, which operates a museum dedicated to Bigfoot in Cherry Log, Georgia, wrote in a post that a driver:

“braked when he saw what he described as a very dark, 7-8’ tall, hairy, two legged creature with a pointed head,” walking along the shoulder of a road and into the woods around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, May 20, between Ellijay and Blue Ridge, Georgia. Expedition: Bigfoot Facebook page

On Memorial Day, the Facebook page provided an update, stating that a man who had seen their original post had told them:

he had seed a black/gray one in Rabun County near Clayton on his way to work…. It was walking thru a field early am and knelt down at a branch where there are trout present…. My own wife didn’t believe me, I guess. It wasn’t no bear. It was walking straight up, like a human, with long arms swinging back and forth like a monkey. Expedition: Facebook page

According to the witness he got out of his truck to get a better look, the closest distance between him and the creature was around 50 feet, at which time the creature saw him and walked back into the woods.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the Facebook page and museum are operated by David Bakara, who said there have been other Bigfoot sightings in the mountainous and heavily forested region of northeast Georgia.

A species with high intelligence could feasibly avoid being discovered, especially when taking into consideration that the gorilla was not discovered until 1902, and new species are being discovered every year.

According to the Los Angeles Times, in 2016, scientists discovered 18,000 new species.