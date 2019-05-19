//Arrest of Former Murray County Sheriff’s Deputy

Share with friends











CHATSWORTH, GA – On Friday, May 17, 2019, the GBI arrested former Murray County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Levi Amos, 22, for Violation of Oath by Public Officer, Electronically Furnishing Obscene Material to Minors, and Computer Invasion of Privacy. Amos was accessing the Georgia Crime Information Center database in order to obtain personal information on females without authorization.

On Tuesday, December 4, 2018, the GBI was requested by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an investigation concerning Deputy Amos sending inappropriate messages and pictures of himself to juvenile females. After this information was received by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office, Amos was suspended and later resigned in lieu of termination.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the GBI at 706-624-1424.