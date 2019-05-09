//Air Force Rescue Helicopter to Land at Museum of Aviation

Share with friends











Warner Robins, GA – On Friday May 10th at 9:00 AM, an HH-60G Pave Hawk combat search and rescue helicopter will land at the Museum of Aviation in the parking lot near the Century of Flight Hangar.

The aircraft will be on the ground for a couple of hours and be accessible to visitors. It will take off around 11:30 AM-12:00 PM. Members of the media will have the opportunity to cover the helicopter landing and takeoff and interview crew members. This is an extremely unique opportunity for our community. The museum is opening a small exhibit about the Pave Hawk in the Eagle Building at 10:00 AM.



Pave Hawks have been used to save thousands of lives since entering service in the late 1980s. They are stationed at Moody AFB near Valdosta, Georgia, as well as other locations in the United States and overseas.