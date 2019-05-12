//12 Deaths From Tea Containing Poppy Seeds

Share with friends











DAHLONEGA, Ga. – Included in the 12 dead was one Georgia resident.

His name was Todd. He was the son of Linda Golden.

Todd, sadly, died in his sleep which investigators think was from an opioid overdose.

He had bags of poppyseeds and a bottle of water.

Poppyseeds if not washed can create high morphine levels – high enough to be deadlier than prescription drugs or even heroin.

These poppyseeds are easily accessible by way of the web and stores and its legal.

A lot of people purchase poppyseeds and make poppyseed tea to help them sleep or relieve pain.