//Woman Shot, Killed While Friend Cleaned Gun

NORCROSS, Ga. – On Saturday around 6:30pm, officers responded to a call regarding a person being shot in the chest by her friend.

The name of the shooter is to be released when warrants are received but she is in her mid 20’s.

The woman told her mother that she was going downstairs to clean a gun and then the mother heard, “a loud noise sounding like a gunshot.” The woman told her that it accidentally went off and hit the other woman, who was in her mid 40’s.

She was taken to the hospital where she died.

The severity of the injuries led the Gwinnett County detectives to begin an investigation.

The woman resided there at the home with the younger woman and her mother, whom are both cooperating with the police during this investigation.

The daughter is expected to be be charged.