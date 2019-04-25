//Valdosta Man Nabbed in Macon for Pot, Gun

Share with friends













MACON, Ga. – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Valdosta man for possession of a stolen firearm and marijuana.

According to a report from the Bibb County Sheriffs Office, the incident happened around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities say deputies were patrolling I-475 south near Hartley Bridge Road when they witnessed a black Saturn Vue failing to maintain its lane.

Deputies say they stopped the car. They identified the driver as 21-year-old Jonathan Keion Harris.

Deputies say that they smelled marijuana coming from inside the car. Authorities say deputies checked Harris and found ten grams of marijuana.

Sheriff’s deputies also checked the car and found a Hi-Point pistol reportedly stolen out of Valdosta Georgia in 2017.

Authorities took Harris to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Possession of Marijuana Less Than an Ounce

Harris is being held on a $5,480.00 bond.

